CCPO needs 1,700 officers for Sinulog 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will need more than 1,700 police officers to augment police force needed to implement the security measures for the upcoming Sinulog 2020.

Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, CCPO officer-in-charge, said this during a meeting with Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella earlier this afternoon (December 6) for the Sinulog preparation.

Maines said that the aside from the 1,700 police officers they would need volunteers to secure the Sinulog.

Labella assured Maines that the city government would provide more volunteers to assist police in securing the event.

“Na tap din dito lahat ng mga agency like the Navy, the Coast Guard, Maritime and the PDEA, the communications group. Lahat na na pwedeng makatulong sa Sinulog,” said Maines.

(The Navy, Coast Guard, Maritime, PDEA and the communications group and all the other agencies that could help for Sinulog.)

Maines said that they were still considering the augmentation of officers from the nearby regions.

On the other hand, Maines said they would be adjusting their security measures regarding street parties when Labella would give them the final guidelines regarding the matter.

According to Maines, as of this afternoon’s meeting, they had not yet talked about the pushing of street parties.

Maines said their plans would be flexible but would be firm on the liquor ban implementation.

“Wala namang problema kung yun ang gusto nila. But we are requesting na sana may liquor ban, yun lang naman sa amin,” said Maines.

(There’s no problem for us if that is what they want. But we are requesting that there will be a liquor ban.)