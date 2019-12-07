Hard work pays off for three Lapu residents who topped naval architect, marine engineer exam

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three residents of Lapu-Lapu City received extra gifts from Congresswoman Paz Radaza after landing on the topnotchers’ list in the October 2019 Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Licensure Examination.

On two separate occasions, Congresswoman Paz Radaza awarded cash gifts to Rodette Chynne Naval, Lawrence Dane Balili and Raymond Espina.

Naval was the seventh placer in the exam while Balili and Espina tied on eighth place.

Espina was given a certificate of recognition and cash gift by Radaza on Monday, December 2 while Naval and Balili met with lawmaker on Friday, December 6.

Naval, 21, is a graduate of University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus and a resident of Sitio Timpolok in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Naval said it was her father, a UC professor, who suggested to her about taking up Naval Architecture.

“Gusto ko mag-engineer but di ko sure unsa nga engineer, now nag-study na sab ko og Mechanical Engineering,” says Naval.

(I wanted to be an engineer but I was not sure about what kind of engineer I wanted to be so I studied Mechanical Engineering.)

Balili, 21, is also a graduate from UC Main Campus and lives in Zone Litob, Barangay Calawisan.

It was his father, a mechanical engineer who works in a shipyard, who advised him to take up Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

A resident of Lapu-Lapu City’s Barangay Poblacion, 22-year-old Raymond Espina, 22, also completed his degree at the UC Main Campus.

Espina was a scholar of “Eskolar sa Kaugmaon,” which was funded by the Office of former Congresswoman Aileen Radaza during her stint as Lapu-Lapu’s lone Congressional District Representative.

The project is continued and expanded by former mayor and now Congresswoman Paz Radaza.

Radaza recognized the three achievers as “models of the new generation.”

She said they are an inspiration to the youth and proofs that financial difficulties cannot stand in the way of success.

“Sukad pa kani-adto, dagko na gyud ni siya og grades. Mao nga full scholarship gyud ang tabang sa syudad ani niya”, Radaza said referring to Espina.

(He had very good grades ever since. This is the reason why he was given a full scholarship by the city).

Espina, 22, is the fourth child among five siblings and was a consistent honor student at Saint Alphonsus Catholic School.

He said he loves math and engineering courses.

With his skills and expertise, Espina said he hopes to be able to give back to his fellow Oponganons. / celr