MCWD: Jaclupan, Buhisan dams start to recover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Jaclupan Dam in Talisay City and Buhisan Dam in Cebu City have slowly recovered from dryness following the rains in November 2019.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) reported on Saturday, December 7, 2019, that the water supply in the Jaclupan Dam has started to increase from 23,000 cubic meters per day to 25,000 cubic meters per day.

This slight increase in the water supply is still far from the average normal supply of the dam which is at 33,000 cubic meters per day.

Yet the increase will be felt by consumers in Talisay City and southern barangays in Cebu City. The water services in the area have started to improve.

The Buhisan Dam also recorded an increased supply from 2,800 cubic meters per day to 3,000 cubic meters per day. Its maximum supply is 7,000 cubic meters per day.

This will result in longer service hours for MCWD’s consumers in south Cebu City up to the uptown area.

“This is the first time that the facility’s water production, which averages 33,000 cubic meters per day, increased since August 2019,” said MCWD in a statement.

MCWD Acting General Manager Stephen D. Yee said if the rainfall volume in December would be at the normal level, MCWD consumers from Talisay City to Cebu City would see an improvement in their water supply.

Recently the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association (Pagasa) recorded 63.4 millimeters of rainfall in November in Cebu, which was still below the 154.4-millimeter of rainfall that was normal for the month.

MCWD encouraged the public to collect rainwater and reuse water to conserve water supply. /dbs