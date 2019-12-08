‘Duterte may face arrest after ICC ends probe’

LUCENA CITY, Quezon City, Philippines — As the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) ends next year the preliminary examination of the allegations of crimes against humanity against President Rodrigo Duterte, the tough-talking chief executive may soon face possible arrest, human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares said on Saturday.

“Once it is with the chamber, it is now possible for the prosecutor to request for the issuance of a warrant of arrest,” Colmenares said.

Colmenares, chair of National Union of People’s Lawyers predicted that the last two years of Mr. Duterte in office would be more difficult for him “if a warrant is issued for his arrest worldwide.”

Colmenares called on families of victims of extrajudicial killings “to also come forward, submit evidence and tell their story so we can send these additional evidence before the prosecution decides.”

He said ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is mandated to accept new evidence.

Colmenares noted that “she has not dismissed the case for inadmissibility this late, shows that the probable cause chances are good.”