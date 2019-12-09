WATCH: A national costume that’s full of life…literally

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Even before Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados won the best in national costume award in the Miss Universe 2019 competition on Monday, December 9, 2019, Philippine time, someone on the Internet was making waves for a unique costume that was literally full of life.

Read: Miss Universe: Steve Harvey was right; Philippines won national costume competition

Tandag City’s Moises Palomo, 31, posted on her Facebook account on December 8, 2019 a short clip of her showing her national costume that featured two live chickens, a makeshift crown and a dress adorned with flower decorations for Christmas.

Watch her here:

The costume was inspired by Ganados’ costume, a creation of Cary Santiago, a master couturier from Cebu, which featured two life-size birds on Ganados’ shoulders.

“It is for entertainment purposes at the same time its a manifestation of our solid support to Ms. Gazini in Ms. Universe. At dahil manok lang ng kapitbahay namin ang available that time na pwedeng maging costume, hiniram ko na. Patunay ito that we Filipinos are creative and resourceful,” says Palomo.

(Since only chickens of our neighbors were available at that time for the costume, i borrowed them. This is proof that we Filipinos are creative and resourceful.)

The video as of early morning of Monday, December 9, 2019, has already been shared 7,900 times, with 9,900 reactions and 1,300 comments.

Now this is one good way to help Filipinos cheer up after Ganados fell short in the pageant.

Read: The Philippines’ Gazini Ganados bows out of Miss Universe 2019

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. /bmjo