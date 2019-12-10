Here’s a great idea for white vans affected by fake abduction story

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Heard of the recent fake abduction story that went viral recently?

Read: Netizen who posted kidnapping hoax may face charges

In that viral post, a netizen alleged that there was a white van roaming the streets of Danao kidnapping random teenagers.

The post has been considered a hoax and the netizen responsible for the post has been arrested already. But the effects of the post hasn’t died down, especially to owners of white vans.

This is why white van owners had to come up with something to assure the public that they don’t mean harm.

One owner just went straight to being frank and posted a disclaimer at the back of his van. It was written on a paper that was taped to the rear windscreen.

It read,”Dili intawon mi mangidNAP!! Tig deliver ra tawn mi ug sud-an.”

(We’re not kidnappers. We just deliver food.)

One netizen from Lapu-Lapu City, Janica Gee Otom, took a photo of this note and shared it on her Facebook page on December 8, 2019. It has since gained a lot of attention.

“I was headed to drop my sister so she can meet her friend and then this vehicle suddenly took the space in front of me so I got furious. But nagkatawa nalang ko pagkakita nako sa iya sign sa luyo,” says Otom. (But I just laughed after seeing the sign at the back of the van.)

Otom failed to get the name of the van’s owner, but her photo was enough to make quite an impact online.

The post, as of December 10, 2019, has already reached 1,700 reactions and 4,200 shares. /bmjo