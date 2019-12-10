Boy from Lapu-Lapu City needs help for chemotherapy

A four-year-old boy from Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City needs financial help as he continues to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

Mikhael Martinez was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last April 16, 2019. Prior to his diagnosis, he experienced abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and generalized body weakness. He was also febrile and pale. Because of the persistence of his condition, his parents brought him to the hospital for medical management. Several diagnostic tests were performed and the results confirmed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia which is a type of cancer of the blood. This type of cancer is most common in children and it occurs more frequently in boys than girls. Despite the debilitating effects of the disease, statistics show that there is high cure rate with proper treatment. His attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed chemotherapeutic regimen that will last up to three years.

Mikhael is the youngest of the three siblings. His father resigned from his job to fully attend to his child’s needs. His mother is a public school teacher who earns just enough to meet their basic needs and to support the education of his other siblings. Due to the costly nature of the treatment and the family’s limited financial resources, the parents are sincerely requesting compassionate individuals for financial assistance that will surely be of great help for their son’s ongoing chemotherapy sessions.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank at account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.