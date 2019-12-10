Onederful Year of Delivery

CEBU – Lalamove, Asia’s leading same day delivery app, now celebrates its first year anniversary in the Queen of the South, continuously supporting its clients’ day-to-day operations through its efficient delivery service.

Lalamove made it their personal mission to significantly reduce the delivery process and costs of their clients, while providing a wide array of transport options from motorcycles to 4-wheel vehicles.

Believing in the Filipino Dream

Lalamove has made great impact since the birth of its Manila branch, combining strategies from Hong Kong and Filipino values of empowering local communities.

The company’s rapid growth provided services for business owners and more job opportunities for Filipino drivers.

Lalamove Philippines’ Managing Director, Dannah Majarocon, shares “The focus of Lalamove is to enable growing cities where our technology and services can elevate the lives of drivers who can answer the delivery needs of businesses.

The Philippines’ Queen City of the South is ripe and booming with entrepreneurs.

We are certain that Lalamove can drive a positive change and move Cebu forward.”

Empowering Cebuano Entrepreneurs

For micro, small, and medium business owners, the road to expansion might be overwhelming.

Opening up a new branch or acquiring delivery units would deem as a big investment and could be impractical.

A viable option for small to medium businesses is to get logistic platform partners like Lalamove to minimize costs.

Lalamove Cebu has over 1,500 partner drivers ranging from motorcycles, SUVs, Vans and L300s, which can serve delivery needs of businesses from different industries. Providing an efficient business solution that’s fast and simple.

Thousands of Partner Drivers for MSMEs

The rise of innovative technology has given Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises an avenue for growth through digitalization. “Now with Lalamove, it is like we have an unlimited number of messengers working for us 24/7” Wesley Chiongbian, owner of Mynimo.com and one of Lalamove Cebu’s first clients.

As digitalization progresses and continues to make its way into lives, the need for delivery services becomes a vital part of the economy — providing convenience for existing and potential customers, reaching new markets, and creating jobs for partner drivers.

Lalamove is proud of the milestones they reached with their partner drivers and thankful for the support they got from day-to-day users and business owners since they launched.

Their promise is to continue providing excellent service and give everyone ease of mind when it comes to delivery.