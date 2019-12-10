Gwen’s portaits, Christmas goodies, insurance distributed during barangay chiefs’ assembly

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The over 1,000 barangay captains from across the province received on Tuesday, December 10, their Christmas gifts from the Capitol.

During their general assembly at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City, the village chiefs received Christmas hams, canned goods, copies of Capitol’s newsletter Sugbo News, a compact disk (CD) containing the video presentation of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s first 100 days, and her framed portrait.

The general assembly was the second gathering of all 1,093 barangay executives since the start of Garcia’s administration in July 2019.

During the gathering, the Capitol also distributed the Group Personal Accident Insurance (GPAI) plan from the Government Services Insurance System (GSIS) for the village chiefs, councilmen, and the barangay workers.

The insurance covers P10,000 of medical reimbursement and burial assistance of P10,000 for village chiefs. Councilmen are also covered for P6,000 medical reimbursement and burial assistance of P10,000.

The insurance grant for barangay workers, including the health workers, nutrition scholars and animal healthcare workers and daycare workers, on the other hand, covers a medical reimbursement of P5,000 and P10,000 for burial assistance.

Raffle prizes, which were prepared by members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, were also drawn during the assembly.

Aside from the distribution of the goodies to the village chiefs, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also laid out to the attendees her new policies in giving financial assistance to the barangays.

Garcia said that her aid for the village chiefs would be concentrated on infrastructure or “hard” projects that would deliver a lasting impact for the Cebuanos./dbs