Lapu team shuts down house operating as resto, lodging house, clinic in Maribago subdivision

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A residential house at a subdivision in Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City used as a restaurant, lodging house and a clinic has been shut down by the Lapu-Lapu City government at past 2 p.m. today, December 10.

A team led by Mayor Junard Chan closed the residential house allegedly leased by a Chinese national, who also owned the businesses operating inside the house.

Chan said that the businesses inside the house had no business permits.

He cited City Ordinance No. 070-2007 otherwise known as “An Ordinance Approving the Revised Lapu-Lapu city Revenue Code,” which provided for the closure of any establishment operating a without business permit.

Chan’s team together with the SWAT police also discovered a room inside the house full of Chinese medicines but these were without any clearance from the Bureau of Food and Drugs (BFAD).

Chan’s team said they would be checking with the Bureau of Immigration to find out about the status of the five Chinese nationals they found inside the house.

“They were operating a business without the necessary permits, which was the reason that we have to close them pending their compliance.” said Chan./dbs