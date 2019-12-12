Talisay to start ‘no left turn’ rule on N. Bacalso during peak hours starting Dec. 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Making a left turn in the intersections along Talisay City’s side of Natalio Bacalso Avenue during peak hours will no longer be allowed starting Friday, December 13, 2019.

Talisay City Traffic Czar Jonathan Tumulak said the new scheme was aimed to prevent vehicle conflicts in the city’s main thoroughfare.

The no left turn policy applies from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tumulak said.

“Para ni sa pagpaluag sa traffic ug aron maminimize ang conflicts sa mga vehicles in these areas,” Tumulak told CDN Digital.

(This is to decongest the vehicular traffic and minimize conflicts in these areas.)

Meanwhile, the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA) also inspected Thursday morning, December 12, the sidewalks of Talisay City for possible obstructions.

In an update on its official Facebook page, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) said Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas wanted all sidewalks to be cleared to ease pedestrian traffic.

Police Major Gerard Pelare, chief of Talisay City Police, also joined the inspection to identify strategic points for the deployment of policemen./dbs