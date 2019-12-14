DILG-7 tells cities, towns to keep streets clean, free from obstructions

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) reminded local government units (LGUs) of the need to keep their streets free from obstructions and vendors.

Leocadio Trovela, director of DILG-7, said there is a an upcoming schedule for evaluation either the last week of December 2019 or on January 2020.

The evaluation is conducted to all LGUs but primary focus will given to LGUs who failed the evaluation on October 2019.

READ: 12 LGUs in Central Visayas fail DILG assessment

In Central Visayas, 12 LGUs were sent show-cause order.

In Cebu, the order was sent to the LGUs of Carcar City and the towns of Badian, Carmen, Compostela, Ginatilan, Moalboal, and Pinamungajan.

Show-cause orders were also issued to the LGUs of the towns Antequera, Garcia Hernandez, Talibon, and Valencia in Bohol ; and Larena town in Siquijor.

These cities and municipalities earned a failing mark during the October 2019 evaluation for the clearing of streets.

Trovela sad the 12 LGUs were given a chance to explain their side after DILG-7 issued them with show-cause orders.

DILG-7, however, cannot answer if the LGU will be penalized for not passing the DILG-7 order.

Trovela said he does not yet if the chief executives will be suspended for their failure to pass the evaluation.

“Hindi natin masabi na wala talagang mape-penalize, and national na ang makapagsasabi noon,” he said.

(We still cannot tell if anyone from the LGUs will be penalized. Only the national office can say that.)

READ: DILG: 6,899 roads nationwide cleared during 60-day clearing ops

He said DILG-7 is in constant communication with the LGUs to ensure that they comply with the mandate. / celr