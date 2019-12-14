Death toll in rebel ambush in Samar rose to 3

CAGAYAN DE ORO— Police said another civilian, who was among the 12 who were wounded in the Friday ambush in Borongan, Eastern Samar, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, bringing the number of fatalities to a total of three.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Bella Rentuayan, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO 8), said that Anthony Balayanto, 50 and a resident of Taft, Eastern Samar, died at the hospital this morning.

A policeman identified as Patrolman Mark Jerome Rama was killed while four other police officers were wounded when suspected rebels exploded an improvised explosive devise (IED) at their police Toyota Hilux patrol car that was traversing the road in Barangay Libutan, Borongan City.

Agipina Trabuco, 69, a resident of Barangay San Isidro, San Julian town also died during the ambush.

Rentuayan said that a total of 12 residents including children were also wounded when Communist rebels ambushed the police patrol car. One of them, Balayanto, died at the hospital.

She said that the civilians were on board two tricycles and a L300 van that was following the police patrol car.

Rentuayan identified the wounded policemen as Patrolmen Angelito Loterte, Rick Capoquian, Rey Sobrepenia and Kev Operario.

The civilian casualties were identified as Jacob Chicano, 35; Marrian Esposa, 20; Carlito Esposa, 65; Mark Balayanto Canlas, 18; Florence Trabuco, 39; Mary Grace Rapada, 44; Lilisania Obina, 34; Hector Lemer Obina, 35; and three still unidentified minors aged 1, 6, ad 13-years-old.

Rentuayan urged residents to immediately report to authorities any information on the whereabouts of the 50 heavily armed New People’s Army rebels who have fled the crime scene. / dcb