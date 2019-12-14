Cebu companies pledge support for LGBT+ employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Member companies of the Philippine Financial and Inter-industry Pride (PFIP) in Cebu recently gathered to celebrate the group’s first anniversary. During its anniversary celebration, business leaders of the member-companies renewed their support to foster an industry that is safe and inclusive for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) employees in Cebu.

Mark Woolfrey, PFIP Senior Advisory Council member and executive general manager of QBE shared, “We started PFIP in Cebu last year with only 5 member companies. It has since grown to become 12 member companies. I look forward to seeing the community grow further in the coming years and help drive meaningful change in Cebu.”

PFIP, a non-profit organization, was formed six years ago in Manila to provide a forum to discuss the challenges of the LGBT+ community as well as other diversity and inclusion issues in the workplace. It also serves as a platform for member companies to share best practices.

PFIP in Cebu was established on October 2018 and has since grown to have 12 member-companies including: Accenture in the Philippines, Coca-Cola, Cognizant, Conduent, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Lexmark, Manulife, QBE, Synchrony Global Services Philippines, Inc., Teleperformance and Telstra.

For questions, please contact PFIP Secretariat at [email protected] / dcb