Man beaten, stabbed in San Remigio lands in hospital; cops going after assailants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are pursuing five men and a minor after they were identified as among the eight suspects in the beating and stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15, 2019 in Barangay Lambusan, San Remigio town in northern Cebu.

Ralph Jake Olivar was seriously wounded in that stabbing attack and was admitted at the hospital, said Police Staff Sergeant, Jade Carabuena, San Remigio Police Station desk officer in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

However, Carabuena said they were able to detain a 17-year-old boy and Lando Capada, 23.

Both were allegedly among the eight people involved in the attack.

Carabuena identified those at large as Jason Maasin, 23; Joemar Capada, 20; Joebert Capada, 27; Edgen Anaro, 19; a certain Mac-mac, and another 17-year-old boy.

Carabuena said that Maasin was identified as the one who allegedly stabbed and wounded Olivar, but the others were allegedly involved in beating the victim before he was stabbed.

Investigation showed that Olivar was walking on his way home with two of his friends from a disco in the neighboring Barangay Dapdap when they chanced upon Maasin’s group, who were having a drinking session beside the road.

Olivar, who was allegedly a bit tipsy, approached the group and confronted Maasin, accusing him of being the person who beat him during a benefit dance last week in another barangay.

Maasin allegedly got angry at Olivar’s accusation, which led to an argument between the two men.

A couple of minutes later, Maasin’s friends allegedly ganged up on Olivar. Maasin then grabbed the kitchen knife at a nearby table and stabbed Olivar in the stomach.

Maasin and his friends then fled after Olivar fell to the ground.

Carabuena said the responding emergency team immediately brought Olivar to Cebu City for treatment./dbs