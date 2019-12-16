A bus signage getting the message across in a cute way

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Christmas season is the most busy season of all.

Everyone rushing to go to places to buy gifts and things needed for the holidays.

But everyone gets tired and everyone deserves some rest.

And this bus driver sure does know how to politely get the message across.

Netizen, Dianalyn Uri, 20, shared on her Facebook account this cute bus signage saying that the crew is done for the day and is already headed to the garage.

The signage read, “Sleep na kami.” (We are going to sleep.)

“It happened along Novaliches, Quezon City, we were onboard the jeepney in front of the bus and when I took a closer look, it was really a cute signage and so I took a photo of it,” says Uri.

Uri came across this unique bus signage evening of December 13.

As of December 16, the post has already gone viral, reaching 22,000 reactions and 21,000 shares.

This message did spread some good vibes on a traffic-congested Friday night evening. /bmjo