‘Abducted’ Chinese woman safely home, husband claims

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese woman who was abducted along Paseo de Roxas Avenue in Makati City has already returned her residence, police said Monday, quoting the victim’s partner.

Maj. Gideon Ines Jr., chief of the investigation division of the Makati City police said the victim, Zhou Mei, came home Sunday morning, as relayed through a text message by her husband, Cheng Tangbin.

“Nakauwi na po yung babae. Nakauwi na po sa kanilang bahay. Sa ngayon po, sabi ng asawa niya po nagtext sa akin nakauwi na raw sya kahapon ng umaga,” Ines said in an interview over dzMM.

(The woman has already come home. She has returned to their residence. As of now, her husband texted me saying she came home yesterday morning.)

Ines, however, said he could not confirm whether or not the husband’s claim is true.

“Di ko pa po nacoconfirm yun no kung talagang nakauwi na hanggat hindi ko pa nakikita yung babae. Yung asawa niya po ang nakapagtext sa akin at yung mga security guard doon sa condo na ni-logbook na nila na nakauwi na yung asawa,” Ines said.

(I can’t confirm if she really has come home since I have not since the woman. Her husband texted me and the security guards from their condominium unit said they’ve recorded in the logbook that the woman has come home.)

