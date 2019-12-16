Two more bodies pulled out from collapsed building

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Misamis Oriental – Rescuers pulled out two female bodies from the rubble of the collapsed Southern Trade Commercial building in Padada town, Davao del Sur early Monday morning, December 16, 2019.

This raised the number of persons who died from the 6.9 earthquake in Davao del Sur last Sunday, December 15, 2019, to three.

Padada Vice Mayor Francisco Guerrero said rescuers have revised their estimate from three people to nine believed still trapped under the three-story building.

“Rescuers were able to pull out two female bodies from the rubble at 1 a.m. Monday,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said rescuers from Davao City 911 are using a sophisticated life detecting equipment to listen for audible and visual signs under the collapsed structure.

The identities of the two were still unavailable as of press time.

He said the procedure could take the entire day as rescuers continue to search for the remaining seven persons believed to have been trapped under the building. /bmjo