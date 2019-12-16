Two more bodies recovered from collapsed building in Padada town

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines—Rescuers pulled out two more bodies from the collapsed Southern Trade Commercial building in Padada town, Davao del Sur Monday afternoon bringing the total number of dead in the collapsed building to four.

Padada Vice Mayor Francisco Guerrero said rescuers were still looking for a certain Emily Gallegos, a cashier, who was believed to be still inside the collapsed structure.

“Our rescuers have to stop digging several times because the aftershocks are quite strong,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said Gallegos could be the last remaining person inside the building contrary to earlier reports that as many as nine persons were trapped when the 6.9 tremor struck last Sunday.

He said rescue groups from as far away as Davao City and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) had arrived to help in the search and recovery operations.

Guerrero said the Davao City rescue group deployed a sophisticated life detecting equipment to listen for audible and visual signs under the collapsed structure.

Officials said a three-year-old girl identified as Cherbelchen Imgador died after she was hit by falling debris in Barangay Asinan, Matanao town, Davao del Sur last Monday afternoon./dbs