Rama: JOs, who tested positive for drug use, will be returned to DSWS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two job order (JO) workers assigned to the Cebu City Sangguniang Panglungsod who tested positive for use of shabu will be returned to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), which is their mother unit.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama clarified that the JOs were not among his staff but were only assigned to his office.

The vice mayor said he would return the two to the executive department.

“It will now be the executive (department) to think what is the specific action because the appointment was signed by the mayor,” Rama said.

He also asked to have a complete listing of the results of drug tests of those working under the vice mayor and the councilors as well as the SP staff.

Read more: Labella concerned with number of city hall employees who tested positive in drug test

He maintained, however, the need for due process to be followed when conducting the drug tests.

The two were among the 10 who were confirmed as positive for drug use. The others include three from the Department of Public Services; two from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office; and one each from the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries, Peace and Order Program and the Barangay Health Workers group.

Those who have previously tested positive for illegal drug use have been issued notices of termination.

Earlier, Lawyer Rey Gealon, head of the City Legal Office, had stressed that due process was accorded to the respondents./dbs