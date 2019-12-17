DepEd-7 bares ‘last miler schools’ in Central Visayas

Central Visayas has 66 schools which are part of the Last Mile Schools Program, an initiative that addresses the gaps in resources and facilities of schools that are located in geographically isolated and disadvantaged and conflict-affected areas.

Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd-7) officer-in-charge Salustiano Jimenez said they are referred to as “last miler schools.”

Last miler schools are schools with less than three classrooms with less than five teachers and less than 100 population of learners.

Last miler schools also have more than 75% indigenous people learners.

Out of 66 schools, DepEd has allocated budget for classroom construction and other improvements to 11 schools for next year, 2020.

Each school will receive a budget of P18 million.