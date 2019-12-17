Court orders immediate return of Zaldy Ampatuan to jail

MANILA, Philippines — Two days before the verdict on the Maguindanao massacre case, a Quezon City court has ordered the immediate return of former ARMM Gov. Zaldy Ampatuan to his jail in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

In an order dated December 17 but released to the media on Tuesday, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 directed the urgent transfer of Ampatuan, one of the main accused in the gruesome multiple murder case, noting that his medical abstract shows he is “neurologically stable with no more complaint of headache and dizziness.”

Citing the medical abstract, the court said Ampatuan is “merely continuing medical management and rehabilitation to maximize the residual function and improve his strength.”

With this, the court said Ampatuan must return to jail since his rehabilitation may be done as an out-patient.

“This being the case, the court finds that there is no longer any need for accused-movant to remain in the hospital as the procedure during rehabilitation session can be done to him as an out-patient,” read the order.

“Accordingly, the Jail Warden fo Quezon City Jail-Annex, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan Taguig City is hereby directed to immediately transport accused-movant Zaldy Ampatuan to the said detention facility,” it added.

Ampatuan was confined at the Makati Medical Center after suffering from a stroke in October.

