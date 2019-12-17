Cebu ban vs entry of pork now covers Eastern Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province’s total ban on the entry of pork products from Luzon has been expanded to cover Eastern Visayas.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order No. 27 Tuesday afternoon, December 17.

According to the EO, products from Eastern Visayas may pose a threat against the local hog industry as the area may serve as transshipment point for Luzon pork products that want to enter the province.

According to the Provincial Veterinary Office, provinces in the Eastern Visayas recently lifted their ban against the entry of Luzon pork products.

Luzon pork products, as well as other meat products that commingled with pork, are banned from entering Cebu in the light of the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in the provinces in Luzon.

Cebu’s total ban is effective until June of 2020.

Garcia earlier said the ban was made to protect the province’s P11-billion hog industry./dbs