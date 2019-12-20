LTO-7 bares schedule for free bus rides in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Here’s good news for commuters bound for northern or southern Cebu.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7), together with partner bus companies, will be offering free bus rides today, Friday, December 20, 2019, and Saturday, December 21, 2019.

In an earlier interview, LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec said they will offer free bus rides again but only for selected days.

The routes will be from Plaza Independencia, Cebu City going to SM Consolacion and from the LTO-7 N. Bacalso office to as far as the Naga Church.

Five buses from Catalina Car Rentals and Ceres Liner will serve the commuters going north, with stops at Isuzu Cebu at the North Reclamation Area, Pacific Mall in Mandaue City, and SM Consolacion.

Another five buses from New Librando Trans and SMB Tourist Transport will be fielded for commuters going south.

The stops will be at the Mambaling Elementary School, Basak Elementary School, Pardo Church, Bulacao Seventh Day Adventist Church and then Star Mall Talisay.

The free bus rides will start at 5 p.m. up to 8 p.m.

Check out the routes here: