Cebu City’s firecracker zone opens in Barangay Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The firecracker zone in Cebu City is now more accessible to the public.

The zone has been transferred from the middle of the South Road Properties (SRP) to a portion of the SRP along M. Vestil Street in Barangay Mambaling.

It is at least 200 meters away from the annual Kasadya amusement park.

Jonil Matuguina, the head of the Market Authority Office, said the firecracker zone was transferred so more people could access the shops during the holidays providing them with safe pyrotechnic products.

Matuguina said in this way, the people would not be tempted to buy from unauthorized vendors or shops in the city as the only authorized sellers of firecrackers in the city were those in the firecracker zone.

At least 17 vendors selling approved firecrackers and pyrotechnics have established stalls in the firecracker zone complete with fire extinguisher and nearby water drums.

“The mayor (Edgardo Labella) said that there should only be one regulated place where firecrackers can be sold. The PROBE (Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement) team, the police, and the Market Authority will go around the city to make sure there are no illegal vendors,” said Matuguina.

He said if more vendors would like to sell at the firecracker zone, the Market Authority would still accept applications provided that the vendors would have the complete requirements including business permit, fire permit, and other safety permits.

Ernie Padillo, a firecracker vendor for 10 years, said that there was better commerce in the new firecracker zone than before.

“Mas dali mi makit-an sa mga tawo. Mas dali mi maduol. (We are easily seen by the public. We are accessible),” said Padillo.

Padillo encouraged the public to visit the firecracker zone for safe pyrotechnics this Christmas and New Year. /dbs