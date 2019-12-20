26 guns, 4 explosives turned over in La Libertad; appeal to back gov’t’s anti-insurgency efforts made

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — As different barangay captains in La Libertad, Negros Oriental turned over 26 loose firearms and four explosives, police are appealing to residents in insurgency-affected areas in the province to support the government’s effort against the rebels.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) director, said that they would need the residents support the government to end the insurgency in their areas.

Entoma also made the appeal amid the turnover of loose firearms on December 19, 2019.

Entoma said that the loose firearms and explosives were surrendered by residents of the different barangays in the municipalitly following the intensified campaign against illegal firearms.

“Gikan to sa ilang constituents nga sa una lagi mao tong ilang giready, gipanagana against the NPA nga mosulod sa ilang barangay. Murag Alsa Masa ba. Ako gipadisarmahan. Naa naman daghan didto tropa sa pulis ug Cafgu sa La Libertad,” Entoma said.

(These came from the constituents of these barangays who armed themselves just in case if the NPA would enter their barangay. Like Alsa Masa. Since there are now more Cafgu and police deployed in these barangays, he ordered that these armed residents be disarmed.)

The firearms include 10 caliber .38 revolvers, 8 shotguns, 2 rifle grenades, 2 hand grenades, 4 .357 caliber revolvers, 2 . 22 caliber revolvers and a 5.56 caliber revolver.

The formal turn-over was witnessed by Entoma, La Libertad Mayor Emmanuel Iway and the different barangay captains./dbs