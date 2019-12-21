A cute and sweet way of making a girl smile again by a 4-year-old

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What do you usually do when your girlfriend is not in the mood?

Persuade her, right? Correct!

And the online world has been schooled by this four-year-old cutie in making his girl friend smile again.

Kiven Gilbero, 25, shared the very sweet way of Mason trying his best to make Afi, 4, her friend smile after having her tantrums.

“The story was they were just playing and were told to stop running and then Afi sat in the corner with her long face on and then Mason decided to make her feel better by handing her a flower,” says Gilbero.

This happened during there company Christmas party on December 15.

“Mason is the son of our manager and Afi is the daughter of our supervisor,” adds Gilberto.

Gilbero recalled that Mason saw a flower in the venue and decided to give it to Afi to make her friend feel a whole lot better.

And just to make it a little sweeter and fun they staged the part where Mason gave Afi a ring.

“The act that Mason did to Afi, we considered it as a sister-brother kind of love because Mason really wants a younger sister,” says Gilberto.

With this cute antic from Mason and Afi the video as of December 21 has already been viewed for 2,000,000 times and shared for 101,000 shares and 60,000 reactions.

Watch here:

All together now, sana all!! /dbs