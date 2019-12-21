Police: Woman, who died after she fell from the 24th floor of a building, was possibly drunk

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 22-year-old woman, who died after she fell from the ledge of a condominium unit at the 24th floor of a building at the Cebu IT Park, was allegedly drunk.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Antonio Din, Mabolo police and investigator of the case, said the Taiwanese national boyfriend of the woman told them that both of them were allegedly drunk when they arrived at the room.

The Taiwanese boyfriend claimed that they came from a party hosted by his friend.

The boyfriend admitted that he was arguing with the woman, but he could not exactly remember what they were fighting over about.

Din said that two construction workers on the adjacent building witnessed how the woman fell.

They told police that the woman came out of the window, sat on the ledge and then tried to climb down to a part below the ledge, which she failed to reach, causing her to fall from the 24th floor of the building.

The workers claimed that the woman, who was then naked, was waving at them before she tried to get off the ledge to climb down to the part below it.

Din said that the parents told them that they did not know of any problems faced by their daughter nor did they know of her being mentally unfit.

They also denied that their daughter was possibly involved in illegal drugs.

Din said that initial investigation showed that the woman’s death was a mere accident.

He, however, said that despite this initial conclusion, they would continue with the investigation and the woman’s body would be autopsied to make sure that there was no foul play in her death.

Din also said that they were also trying to find out why the woman was naked when she went out of the window./dbs