On 7th Misa de Gallo, Mantalongon priest reminds faithful to be thankful of God’s kindness

DALAGUETE, CEBU — Wearing thick coats and warm smiles while singing some Christmas hymns, at least 500 parishioners crowded the San Isidro Labrador Parish in Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete on the seventh Misa de Gallo today, December 22, 2019.

Rev. Fr. Fernando Sotto, Mantalongon’s new parish priest, officiated the Mass which started at around 4:30 a.m.

In his homily, Fr. Sotto reflected on Mary’s hymn of praise for the Lord titled “Magnificat” also called “The Canticle of Mary” for giving her the gift to become the mother of Jesus Christ.

“Makat-on pud ta ani nga ang Diyos diay grabe ka maayo nato. Kadaghan sa mga maayong butang nga nahitabo sa atong kinabuhi, kay wa sya magpasagad kanato tungod kay ingon ana ta nya kapinangga busa angay gyud nga di ta makalimot pagpasalamat kaniya,” he said.

(We must learn to appreciate God’s kindness to us. He has showered us with good things and has never abandoned us because that is how much he loves us. For that, we must not forget to thank Him.)

“Matag karon ug unya nakadawat ta sa kaayohan sa Ginoo busa matag karon ug unya matarong lamang nga dili ta makalimot pagpasalamat,” Fr. Sotto added.

(Every now and then we receive the blessings and goodness of the Lord therefore, it is righteous to thank Him.)

Fr. Sotto reminded the parishioners to be thankful for the gift of life and for the beauty of nature.

He also urged the parishioners to have confession as a way of preparing for the coming of Jesus Christ.

“Birthday sa atong manunubos. Diba kung birthday malipay ta kung naa tay madawat nga gasa. Ang atong manunubos wala sya nag expect og gasa nga material, ang gi expect nya ang atong kaugalingon nga mosugat ta sa kasaulogan sa pasko nga limpyo,” he said.

(This is the savior’s birthday. Is it right that we are happy to receive gifts during our birthday? Our savior did not expect material presents. What he expects is that we offer our clean selves as we meet him and celebrate Christmas with him.)/dbs