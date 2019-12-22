Israeli motorcycle rider injures two pedestrians in Argao road accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A girl who was about to buy a hamburger and a 59-year-old man crossing the national highway in Barangay Poblacion in Argao town southern Cebu sustained injuries after they were rammed by a motorcycle driven by an Israeli national close to midnight of Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Police Corporal Ariel Conde of the Argao Police Station identified the victims as Shedelyn Sardanas, 17, and Victoriano Villamora.

Conde said the Israeli national, Lior Brilon, 32, came from Negros Island and was driving his motorcycle heading to Cebu City when he first hit Villamora, who was crossing the highway on the pedestrian lane. Brilon is working as a consultant at a brokerage company in Cebu City.

“Kusog kaayo ang padagan aning driver sa motor. Una niyang nabanggaan kining si Victoriano. Nilabang ni siya agi sa pedestrian lane. Paglabang niya, giserbatoan pero naabtan man gyud niya,” Conde said.

(The driver of the motorcycle was at high speed. He first hit Victoriano who was crossing on the pedestrian lane. He tried to warn the victim by blowing his horns but he was not able to make a stop on time hitting the victim.)

When it hit Villamora, Conde said Brilon’s motorcycle swerved to the outer lane of the road and hit Sardanas, who was about to buy a hamburger in the area.

Conde said Brilon’s motorcycle skidded further and rammed into a parked motorcycle and a display of balut before coming to a halt.

Villamora, who sustained an open fracture at the left knee and abrasions at the head, was brought to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Sardanas, who had open an fracture at her right foot and complained of pain on her head, was also brought to a private hospital in Cebu City.

Brilon was also brought to a private hospital in Cebu City after he complained of pain on his left shoulder.

Conde said Brilon’s motorcycle has been held at the police station along with his documents pending complaints from the victims. He said the victims have yet to decide if they will press charges against the Israeli or agree to settle through a compromise.

Brilon also needs to pay for the motorcycle and the balut products that were damaged by his motorcycle. /bmjo