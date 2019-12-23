Priest’s message to parents: Spend quality time with your children

CEBU CITY, Philippines —When your child fails, be the first to advise him on how to do better. When he succeeds, be the first to appreciate him.

This was the message of Reverend Fr. Raul Cabugao as he called on parents not to forget to spend quality time with their children despite their busy schedules.

Fr. Cabugao, in his homily during the eighth day of the Misa de Gallo at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño on Monday, December 23, 2019, said the parents must know their children beyond anyone else in order to guide them properly.

“Ayaw pasagdi ng inyong mga anak. Atimana sila kay kasagaran raba sa mga badlongon ron nga mga kabataan tungod kay walay time ag ilang mga ginikanan nila,” Fr. Cabugao said.

Watch the full mass here:

“Hinaot unta tagaan ninyo og quality time ang inyong mga anak. Not that, yes, naa mo sa sulod sa balay pero walay moy interaction sa usag usa. Kinahanglan kamo ang unang makahibalo sa achievements ug failure sa inyong mga anak aron kamo mismo ang moadvise, kamo mismo ang unang mo-appreciate sailang mga achievements,” he added.

(I hope you spend quality time with your children. Not that, yes, you are in one room with them but having no interaction with each other. You need to be the first one to know their achievements and failures so you’ll be the one to advise them first and to appreciate their achievements.)

Fr. Cabugao also said parents should not only rely on schools to teach their children and that it should be upon them first to teach their kids with proper manners.

“Just imagine, how many children are there in one classroom? Do you think the teacher can teach all of them?” Fr. Cabugao said.

Fr. Cabugao added the parents, the society and the church should go hand in hand in helping children develop a good character. /bmjo