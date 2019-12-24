Cebu Archbishop Palma asks faithful to pray for storm to pass 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged the faithful to pray for Typhoom Ursula to pass without casualty or much damage.

This he said after the last Misa de Gallo of the 2019 on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, which he officiated at the Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN) Holy Family Oratory along Cardinal Rosales Avenue here.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar in the next 24 hours.

Read: Northern Cebu now under Signal no. 2

“Sayod kita nga the Philippines daghan kaayog natural disasters. Atong prayer in the midst of all of these, dili unta ing ana ka disastrous nga it would cost lives or many properties,” he said.

(We know that in the Philippines there are many natural disasters. We pray amidst of all these that these disasters will not cost lives orany properties.)

Watch Palma’s interview here:

WATCH: Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma's message to the Cebuanos amidst the coming of the Tropical Storm Ursula. | Gerard Vincent Francisco #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, December 23, 2019

The prelate said the people must have faith that God will protect the country from the storm, but he also said the faithful must prepare.

He urged them to heed warnings from government agencies and take the precautionary measures to ensure the family’s safety.

As for Christmas, the archbishop reminded the faithful to also prepare for Christ’s second coming.

In his homily, he said that everyone must prepare for the Christ to come into their lives and into their hearts.

The celebration of the Señor Sto. Niño will follow Christmas in Cebu on January, and he said this is a reminder of how Christ crossed continents to reach the Cebuanos.

He urges the faithful to celebrate Christmas with a grateful heart and share the joy with others. /bmjo