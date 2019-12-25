SEA Games medalist: Playing DOTA 2 is all about managing time

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Computer games also played a big part in the country’s historic haul in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

And again, Cebuanos were among those who made waves in eSports.

Jun “Bok” Kanahera and the rest of Cebu’s Team Adroit that was part of the Sibol team that bagged a gold medal in the biennial games shared the experience of representing the country.

He said it was indeed an experience of a lifetime.

“Comeback ang victory namo, we came from the bottom. Nindot kaayo and maka happy,” says Bok in an episode of the CDN Sportstalk.

(It was a comeback victory for us, we came from the bottom. And it felt really nice and we were so happy.)

Watch the interview here:

Team Adroit which was formed May of this year has surely come a long way with this big win during the SEA Games.

And speaking of great experiences during their SEA Games journey, Bok shares a light moment that the team experienced during their visit at the Malacañang Palace.

“Funny lang kaayo. Of course, esports mi, we are sitting down the entire day. Uwaw gamay nagtanaw mi sa mga athletes kay fit kaayo and here we are,” said Bok in jest.

(It was just a funny experience for us because of course, we are from the e-sports, we are just sitting down the entire day, it was a bit embarrassing looking at the other athletes who were so fit and here we are.)

But no matter how they see themselves compared to other athletes, they were there because they too like the other athletes brought pride to the Philippines.

Bok recalled how he started playing DOTA and how it helped him learn a valuable lesson of balancing things out.

“Siguro elementary or high school nagstart kog duwa og Dota, everyday, but stricto akong parents so need gyud ko mo skwela una kawat-kawat ra akong duwa for like 2 to 3 hours a day. So far dili sya ingon distraction depends on how you manage your time and depende ra gyd na sa tawo,” says Bok.

(I started playing since I think elementary or high school, everyday, but my parents are strict so I can only play for two to three hours a day. So far I can’t say it is a distraction it just depends on the person really.)

With this big win from SEA Games, we can expect more great things from Team Adroit. /dbs