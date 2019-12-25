Things you can do on Christmas Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Christmas Day is finally here!

It may be a rainy Christmas for most of the people in Cebu, but don’t let the gloomy weather get in the way of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Want ideas? CDN Digital can help you with some of the things you can do on this most waited day of the year.

Ready? Read on!

Dine with the family

Some of us may have missed Christmas eve dinner with the family due to different reasons, like work. So you have the entire day today to do some feasting with your family. There are a lot of restaurants open on Christmas day but you can also opt to dine at home for a cheaper option. Besides, it’s always more cozy and relaxing at home.

Play Santa

Let’s spread love and happiness to others as well as we give gifts to those who we even don’t know! Roaming around the city streets with food packs or with some loot bags can really go a long way in spreading the Christmas spirit. Let’s play Santa to those in the streets and to those away from their home. You can even share your blessings to stray animals, like what a group of friends did in Cavite.

Read: Group of friends extend Christmas love to stray dogs, cats

Go malling

Cold air conditioning, lots of food stalls, a chance to meet friends or family, and a chance to get that gift you missed to give to someone, the mall is always great place to visit on Christmas day. One can also choose to watch some movies or even just roam around and get those rusty legs some exercise. But the best way to go malling is to spend it loved ones like the family.

Hear Mass

Of course, let’s not forget to give glory and praise to the Lord for giving us His only son, Jesus Christ. Nothing can be more fulfilling than hearing Mass on Christmas day. Besides, Christmas Day is a Holy Day of Obligation in the Catholic Church. This means all Catholics are required to attend Mass on Christmas Day.

Go on an adventure

The amazing thing about living in Cebu is that there are a lot of great places to choose from during holidays. There are pristine beaches, scenic mountain trails, historic sites, amusement parks, among others. So just tag along friends or family and head on to that next adventure around Cebu. One thing you’ll like about doing it on Christmas Day is that there’ll be less traffic on the road.

Christmas Day is one of the most awaited days of the year. So, don’t let it just pass by without enjoying it. Go ahead, plan and head on to your destination.

Merry Christmas! /bmjo