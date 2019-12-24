No beach parties allowed in northern Cebu as Ursula approaches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beach activities are off the list of things one can do this Christmas in Bogo City northern Cebu.

With Severe Tropical Storm Ursula nearing, the Bogo City government has prohibited all coastal activities pursuant to Special Order 29 issued on Monday, December 23, 2019.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, Bogo City and towns of extreme northern Cebu were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 2.

“As a preemptive measure of the impending landfall of Tropical Storm Ursula, all activities such as beach parties, island hoppng and fishing activities among others are hereby prohibited,” reads the special order signed by Bogo City Mayor Carlo Martinez.

Martinez also enjoined all coastal barangays in the city to enforce the order during the duration of the typhoon.

In the 11 a.m. advisory of the state weather bureau, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected in northern and Central Cebu, northern Negros Provinces, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Romblon, Eastern Visayas, Masbate, Sorsogon, Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands today until Christmas day.

“Ursula is forecast make to landfall over Eastern Samar this afternoon or early evening. It may intensify into a typhoon prior to landfall. As such, TCWS #3 may be raised over portions of Eastern Visayas this afternoon,” said the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Rhee Telen Jr. of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said their counterparts in northern Cebu have already reported strong winds at 11:30 a.m.

However, Telen said no local DRRM office has reported evacuation as of press time.

PDRRMO chief Neil Angelo Sanchez earlier urged LDRRM offices to conduct preemptive evacuation for the high-risk areas in their localities to reduce risks brought by STS Ursula.

Here is the complete list of areas under storm signal:

Storm Signal no. 2

Luzon: Southern portion of Quezon, Marinduque, eastern Oriental Mindoro, southern Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands;

Visayas: Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, extreme northern Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar), northeastern Iloilo, northern Antique, Capiz, and Aklan;

Storm Signal no. 1

Luzon: Bulacan, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, rest of Quezon, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, rest of Oriental Mindoro, northern Palawan, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands;

Visayas: Southern Leyte, the rest of northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod), Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Balamban, Talisay City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City), northeastern Bohol, the rest of Antique, the rest of Iloilo, Guimaras, northern Negros Occidental, and northern Negros Oriental

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands /bmjo