Man gives away free marijuana ‘because it’s Christmas,’ goes to jail

As everyone is getting into the holiday spirit of giving, a man decided to give random people marijuana “because it was Christmas,” which landed him in jail in Florida, United States.

Richard Ellis Spurrier, 67, was caught handing out marijuana in the streets late night last Saturday, Dec. 21, as per NBC affiliate WFLA yesterday, Dec. 23. Spurrier had 45 grams of marijuana on him.

Florida law states that possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana is a misdemeanor offense, while carrying over 40 grams is a felony.

In an interview with authorities, Spurrier reportedly told them that he was giving away marijuana “because it was Christmas.” Aside from his odd holiday gesture, police also found out that the 67-year-old’s cane had a hidden sword inside.

Spurrier was arrested and jailed. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

The recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Florida and only medically qualified patients can possess and use it.

The 67-year-old as per report was released from jail the next day. /JB