Body of missing habal-habal driver found in dam

(First update)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver Jonathan Canggas, who was officially reported missing on December 25, was retrieved by personnel from Danao City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 26.

Canggas, 31, is the first recorded casualty after Typhoon Ursula hit Cebu on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Family members have not seen Canggas since Christmas Eve but it was only on December 25, 5 p.m. that he was officially reported missing to the DRRMO.

Danao City’s DRRMO personnel said Cangas’ body was retrieved in Awihao Dam, which is located in Barangay Awihao.

Canggas was reportedly washed away by the strong flow of the river in Barangay Togonon in Danao City.

His body ended up in the dam and was recovered two days after he went missing.

Danao City’s DRRMO personnel continued its search and retrieval operations of Canggas’ body early Thursday morning before his body was recovered at 11:30 a.m. / celr