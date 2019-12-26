Welcome 2020 at Maayo Hotel 

Shine and sparkle 2020 as we welcome a new decade with a bang! Ring in the new year as Maayo Hotel usher the celebration with good food, booze, dancing, and good music through live band and DJ performances.

As the midnight of the New Year draws nearer, guests may dazzle the night away. Catch DJ Genesis spinning the latest tracks to shine the New Year with a live band performance brought to you by Foreplay Band. Maayo Hotel’s All That Glitters: Sparkle the 2020 Countdown will be held at Maayo Roof Deck, party starts at 9pm. Tickets are priced at Php 1,100 net per person inclusive of open bar, pica-pica, and chance to win a raffle prize.

As Maayo Hotel welcomes 2020, glittering celebrations graciously abound. A dine and party package is priced at Php3,500 net per person inclusive of a dinner buffet with one round of soft drinks, chilled juices, or a choice of glass of red, white, or sparkling. Guest will also have access to the Countdown Party at the Roof Deck and will be entitled of the following: party favors, open bar, pica-pica, and a chance to win a raffle prize.

A dinner-only package for New Year’s Eve is also tantalizing. For only Php 2,500 net per person a dinner buffet featuring international cuisines awaits at Maayo Grand Ballroom. This package is inclusive of a one round of drinks with one round of soft drinks, chilled juices, or a choice of glass of red, white, or sparkling, a live acoustic band entertainment.

Your New Year Celebration starts here. With a dash of some glitters and sparkles, welcome the new decade at Maayo Hotel. For ticket reservations, contact us at (032) 517 0200 or visit Dayun Lounge at 7th floor from 9am to 10pm.