Soriano is new Cebu City Police Office chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has appointed Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano as the new director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Soriano officially took over the post today, December 27, 2019, replacing Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, who served as officer-in-charge of the CCPO while also serving as the current head of the PRO-7 Regional Operations Division.

Soriano was a former director of the Aurora Provincial Police Office in Central Luzon and a former director of the PRO-7 Plans and Operations Management Division before he was appointed to his new CCPO post.

Maines said that Soriano was a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1996./dbs