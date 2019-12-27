Garcia: No need to place Cebu under state of calamity

DAANBANTAYAN, Cebu, Philippines — “There is no need to place Cebu province under a state of calamity.”

Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who was in Medellin and Daanbantayan towns on Friday, December 27, 2019, to check on the typhoon-struck towns.

Garcia said that since Medellin and Daanbantayan already declared a state of calamity, they could already access their calamity funds.

The province, for its part, has the obligation to help the affected towns through financial assistance and coordinating with national agencies.

The governor is not inclined to place the entire province under state of calamity because majority of the provincial cities and towns were not gravely affected by the typhoon.

The southern portion of Cebu remained untouched by the passing of Typhoon Ursula on Christmas eve and Christmas dawn.

“We know that central and southern portion of the province were not that affected. I think it is enough that the towns of Medellin and Daanbantayan declared a state of calamity in each of its local government units. That already allows us to access calamity funds,” said Garcia.

“Let it be. Iconfine lang usa na nato (in these areas) kay (let us confine this [in these areas] because) we might be sending the wrong signal to the country and internationally. It might affect our tourism as well as investor confidence,” she said.

The governor said declaring a state of calamity might discourage tourists from visiting the province especially if they were uninformed of the true state of the province.

This may also lower the chance of new investments coming into the towns and cities.

Garcia said in her assessment of Medellin and Daanbantayan, the towns needed help in relief operations, repair of infrastructure, and rebuilding of roads.

She said the Capitol would work on these needs of the town and coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the repair of the roads.

On Sunday, December 29, 2019, the governor will visit Islands Carnaza and Malapascua, all of which are under the jurisdiction of Daanbantayan.

“I hear it is the islands that particularly bore the brunt of the storm’s rage during that time,” said Garcia.

The municipal government of Daanbantayan has been sending relief goods to the gravely-struck islands including sacks of rice and cans of sardines.

Garcia said she had talked with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to discuss the release of financial assistance for all affected families.

In the part of the Capitol, the governor said they would be providing financial assistance to the town government for relief and repair operations./dbs