Peaceful holiday season: Lapu Police report no major incidents in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was an orderly Christmas celebration with no shooting or robbery incidents in Lapu-Lapu City.

This is the assessment of Police Colonel Clarito Baja, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), who shared that crime incidents in the city has significantly decreased during the Christmas celebration and the succeeding days after Christmas Day.

This is in comparison to the regular days when the police force usually encounter at least two shooting, stabbing or robbery incidents on a daily basis.

This is an achievement for the LLCPO and a positive experience for them as most criminal incidents happen during the Christmas season.

Baja said minor incidents such as drunk residents and individuals who sustained physical injuries were reported.

But even those cases are minimal, he said.

“Naa lang mga ginagmay mga drunkenness, physical injuries… pero dili daghan mga one percent lang siguro,” said Baja.

(There are small cases such as drunkenness, physical injuries… but there are not many cases. I think it’s only one percent.)

Baja gives credit to the police personnel deployed in various areas in the city to have played a significant role in the decrease number of incidents.

Baja said police presence is crucial in maintaining the city’s peace and order situation.

He said LLCPO conducts daily” anti-colorum” operations to identify unregistered vehicles.

Daily checkpoints are also conducted to discourage illegal activities, he said.

He said the police force in Lapu-Lapu City has been diligent in reminding the public to keep themselves and their homes safe from accidents and robbers this holiday season.

Baja said flyers were distributed to the public to remind them on the importance of following the police’s safety tips.

But Baja said they will not sit on this positive development especially that another major celebration, New Year, is expected to be a busy period for criminals to victimize the public.

Baja said LLCPO will work on making sure that the incidents are prevented during and after the New Year celebration. / celr