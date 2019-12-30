Fisherman’s decomposed body found in abandoned resort in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY, NEGROS ORIENTAL — Police are investigating if there was foul play in the death of a fisherman, whose decomposed body was found inside a room of an abandoned resort on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Sitio Litid, Barangay Manalongon, Santa Catalina town in Negros Oriental.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, Negros Provincial Police Office director, said in a text message to CDN Digital that initial investigation showed that the victim, Bernabe Tañedo, had no permanent address and had been transferring from one house to another.

Entoma said that they were still conducting further investigation on the background of Tañedo and on how he died.

According to police report, that the body of Tañedo was identified by an elder brother, Samuel.

The police report said that police investigators went to the abandoned resort after receiving a call about a decomposed body on a floor of the resort.

The report said that the victim might have died about 5 days ago.

Police also recovered inside the room a bloodied hunting knife and wooden bolo, and a mobile phone.

The recovered items were turned over to the PNP Crime Laboratory for forensic examination./dbs