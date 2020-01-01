Palma calls for continued prayer of ‘oratia imperata’ to end EJKs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said the oratio imperata to end the spate of killings in Cebu will continue to be recited in 2020 after the post-communion prayer in all Masses of the archdiocese.

The oratio imperata was released by the Archdiocese of Cebu on August 2018.

Palma said prayers are still needed because people are killed and justice has not been served to some of those who died in 2018 and 2019.

“To me, maayo ra nga mapadayon (it is good to continue the oratio imperata) because it makes us aware that until there are killings, there is the grace of God, there is something we can do to solve the issue,” Palma told reporters in an interview shortly after he celebrated the New Year’s Eve Mass on Tuesday, December 31.

The prelate noted that spate of killings in Cebu has decreased in the last quarter of 2019.

He said this development shows that conversion or a “change of hearts” happened among the perpetrators after a year of prayers to end extrajudicial killings.

Palma urged law enforcers and members of the judiciary to find the truth and give justice to the families of those who died because of these killings.

He also called on the faithful to pray for justice for those who were violently killed.

“We pray for the authorities to really address the issue. The cries of the innocent are also a constant reminder to people of good conscience to try to be sincere in adopting a culture of life rather than a culture of death,” he said.

Aside from praying for the killings to end, Palma also urged the faithful to give time in 2020 to prepare for the celebration of the Quincentennial Anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

The celebration will happen in 2021.

The prelate said 2020 is the Year of Ecumenism, Interreligious Dialogue, and Indigenous Peoples.

He said this serves as a reminder to Catholics to live harmoniously with other religions.

In a country where at least 80 percent of the population practice the Roman Catholic faith, Palma said the Catholic community should open its heart and mind to people of different faiths and find something to connect the community rather than divide.

Palma urged the faithful to live among non-Catholics in harmony and understanding. / celr