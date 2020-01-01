Gerald Anderson bids goodbye to ‘negativity’ of 2019: ‘You kicked my a$$’

Actor Gerald Anderson got candid about what the past year was like, stating that it had “so much negativity.”

Anderson posted on Instagram today, Jan. 1, his reflection for the past year and the year to come. “2019!! Whew!! You kicked my A$$,” he said. The silver lining, according to him, was finding out people who were true to him.

“So much negativity… But [I] will never be consumed by it,” he said. “2019 thank you but [I’m] leaving you behind… [Well-equipped] for 2020.”

“Happy New year sa lahat (to all)… Wishing everyone peace and success… Always be kind,” he added.

The actor faced controversy following his break-up with Bea Alonzo. It was speculated that he had an affair with his “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto. He denied that a third party was involved in the break-up, while Barretto said he was never her boyfriend.

Anderson also underwent training this year to become an Army reservist.