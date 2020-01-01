Solenn Heussaf gives birth to baby girl

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino-French model/actress/artist Solenn Heussaf gave birth to her firstborn with husband Nico Bolzico on the first day of 2020.

Heussaf posted a photo of herself with Bolzico in what appears to be a delivery room of St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The photo was posted around 1 p.m. on January 1, Wednesday.

The photo was accompanied by the caption: “01.01.2020. Best way to welcome 2020. So inlove with you Thylane Katana.”

This post indicates that the couple named their daughter, Thylane Katana.

The black-and-white photo captured the smiles of the couple, who are first time parents.

Bolzico, on the other hand, shared a photo with Heussaf at the Saint Luke’s Medical Center on New Year’s Eve.

Bolzico said: “Advance Happy New Year. Looks like we were spending it in an unexpected place this time. Waiting for #BabyBolz! Disclaimer: Hopefully this is not #Wifezilla pranking me and going too far.”

The couple is known to play pranks on each other.

On December 29, Heussaf played a prank on Bolzico pretending that her water broke.

Bolzico was recorded panicking, jumping up and down, and telling Heussaf to sit down.

The couple got married on May 21, 2016 in Combourg, France after a two-year engagement.

Heussaf announced her pregnancy on August 2019.