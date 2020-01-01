Odilao to SFI: Find funding for Sinulog 2020 other than the Cebu City govt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu Customs collector David “Boy” Odilao Jr., the man who started the Sinulog Festival, urged the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) to find more funds for Sinulog 2020 instead of relying so much on the Cebu City government.

Odilao, in an interview on New Year’s Day, told CDN Digital that the SFI has been envisioned to ensure the institutionalization of the Sinulog Festival, which was first held in 1980, anchored on the religious activity that culminates with the celebration of the Feast of the Child Jesus, the Señor Santo Niño, held every third Sunday of January.

The SFI was created in 1985 in order to make the festival independent in terms of raising funds, thereby relieving the local government units (LGUs) from the financial burden of funding the multi-million-peso festival.

“Atong foundation, mao man unta na ang mangita sa pondo, donations, unsa ilang activities dinha to institutionalize the Sinulog. Wa man sila (SFI) nakatulog pud, pero murag kuwang ang effort,” said Odilao.

(Our foundation, that was established to find funds, donations, and create activities to institutionalize the Sinulog. They [SFI] are not sleeping, but it seems like their efforts are still wanting.)

Odilao said that the P35 million allotted by the city government for the prices of the contests and the subsidies of the contingents to the grand parade is too big.

This should have been shouldered by the SFI through more aggressive solicitation especially that Sinulog is now one of the biggest festivals in the country drawing at least a million tourists every year, noted Odilao.

In previous statements, the SFI already clarified that the P35 million budget will no longer go to the SFI but to the Sinulog Governing Board, a new body formed by Mayor Edgardo Labella to handle the Sinulog-related affairs of the city.

“Be that as it may, the Foundation, I hope pakusgan nila ilang fund raising, dili lang sa local, sa gawas. Why not ask Digong? Tagai mig pondo sa Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) bi. Pondohi mig P50 million diri bi para magasto namo sa kuan (Sinulog). The foundation can do this,” said Odilao.

(Be that as it may, the Foundation, I hope they will intensify their fund raising not only in the local market but also outside. Why not ask the President? Give us funds from Pagcor. Give us P50 million to spend for Sinulog. The Foundation can do this.)

Odilao said that in the past, finding funds for the week-long Sinulog Festival celebration was always the biggest challenge, but with the innovations of the modern Sinulog festival, the SFI can tap on various resources to get more sponsors.

He reminded the foundation that Sinulog must remain its own institution independent from the LGUs but closely coordinated with them. /elb