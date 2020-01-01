Better, stronger Central Visayas football association in 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The president of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is looking forward to a fruitful 2020 as they work on strengthening the presence of the sport in the region.

CVFA president Rodney Orale hopes that the regional football association will continue its programs, realize its plans for Cebu and Bohol and experience financial stability to sustain their projects.

Topping the list of resolutions and plans for CVFA under Orale’s leadership is to provide technical skills and competency for coaches and referees through trainings and seminars.

In 2019, CVFA conducted several referees and coaches seminars and courses including a C-license course for coaches last June.

Orale also plans for the CVFA to create more tournaments for grassroots or community-based participants. The association also hopes to support tournaments organized by private entities.

This plan comes with the hope of having additional football pitches which, according to Orale, Cebu sorely lacks.

He said CVFA is encouraging all football-licensed coaches in Cebu to get involved in all of their football programs.

Orale said a primary goal this year is to enhance their financial capability so the association can sustain bigger projects, which are geared toward advancing the football sport in Cebu.

Currently, CVFA has a partnership with the Aboitiz Group of Companies in staging the AboitizLand Football Cup. Orale hopes that this partnership will be stronger this 2020, which is the tournament’s 21st edition.

With the aim to strengthen the sport, Orale said he is looking forward to partners with tournament organizers so CVFA’s programs can also be aligned with their initiatives.

A healthy relationship with the media is also an aspect that CVFA is working on to improve information dissemination about the sport.

Orale calls for ideas from the CVFA’s Board of Governors so they can create “a one road direction for a better association in the Philippines.”

In line with this, he also appeals for understanding from football clubs especially in instances when their requests cannot be accommodated.

“We will strive more and do all our best to bring good services to them,” Orale said. / celr