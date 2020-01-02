Chicos: Energy booster, rich source of fiber

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s known as chico in the Philippines.

But did you know that this fruit with buttery flesh and grainy texture is actually known under so many names?

Even “chico” is spelled in different ways.

Depending on which part of the world you are, this fruit is also known as naseberry, nispero, sapota and sapodilla.

It is also spelled as chickoo and chikoo.

The fruit is known to be rich in Vitamins A and C.

Vitamin A helps to keep the eyes healthy while Vitamin C gives your body strong immunity, healthy skin and prevents heart disorders.

Chicos are also rich in dietary fiber which is good for digestion. Suffering from constipation? You might want to consider eating chicos.

The natural sugars in chicos can also boost your energy especially when you have a busy day ahead of you.

Chicos were common displays at the supermarkets and public markets in the days leading to the first day of 2020 as they are often included in baskets of 13 round fruits placed on dining tables to welcome the new year.

The round shape signifies never-ending outpour of blessings.

Reeling to eat chicos or at least try this fruit?

They are sold at P40 per kilo in fruit stands located outside the Archdiocesan Shrine of Lady of Lourdes along F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

How much is a kilo of chicos at the markets near you? / celr