City of Naga starts ‘gradual’ implementation of single-use plastic ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City of Naga in southern Cebu is taking the implementation of its total ban of single-use plastics one step at a time.

Beginning January 2, 2020, the city is implementing a two-day plastic ban on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The number of days that the plastic ban will be effective will be increased to five, or during Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning July 2020.

The plastic ban will be effective daily starting next year, January 2, 2021.

The implementation of the plastic ban is pursuant to the city’s anti-single use plastic ordinance that was passed in May 2017 yet.

“We have to do a thorough IEC (Information Education and Communication) process across all sectors from business establishments to households, schools and the puroks prior to implementing and enforcing the policy. The city government would like to ensure that the policy is well-understood and taken by heart by all concerned,” said City Information Officer Ruth Alensonorin.

In a message reply to CDN Digital, Alensonorin said they felt it proper to begin the implementation of the plastic ban this year after a series of public consultations last year, 2019.

“The intention was also to give the businesses enough time to adjust their systems to adopt the policy,” Alensonorin said.

“Secondly, upon passage of the ordinance in May 2017, we had to dwell with the basics, e.g. IEC for and implementation/enforcement of proper waste disposal system and waste segregation,” she added.

Violators of the designated bans will be fined P500 for the first offense; P1,000 for the second offense; P1,500 for the third offense, and P2,000 for the fourth time.

The fourth offense, Alensonorin said, also comes with jail time upon the discretion of the court./elb