Couple shot dead in Bayawan City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negrios Oriental–A couple was shot dead in Barangay Minaba, Bayawan City at 7 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020.

In a sketchy police report from Negros Police, the fatalities were identified as Felix Garganian and his wife, Avelina, both residents of Sitio Naga in Barangay Minaba, Bayawan City.

According to the police report, the couple were heading to Bayawan City proper, which is around 15 kilometers from barangay Minaba, on board their motorcycle when they were shot by an unidentified suspect or suspects.

The couple died on the spot.

As of this writing, police investigators are still in the crime scene while the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are processing the area. /bmjo